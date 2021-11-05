Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.48. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.08.

COST stock opened at $515.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $520.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $463.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,680 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.52%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

