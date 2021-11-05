Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mondelez International, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mondelez International in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,167,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.