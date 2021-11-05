Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Semler Scientific, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Semler Scientific in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 60.38%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMLR. TheStreet upgraded Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semler Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $117.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.07. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.14 million, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $672,100 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,380,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,103,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $986,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

