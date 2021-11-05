Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

Shares of SITE opened at $247.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $123.49 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $593,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,087. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

