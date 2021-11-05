Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.950-$2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.44. 65,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,815. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.61. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $88.08.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.93.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

