Erez Raphael Sells 25,804 Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $464,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.32. DarioHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRIO shares. TheStreet downgraded DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Aegis reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in DarioHealth by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DarioHealth by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DarioHealth by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in DarioHealth by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

