Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,408.38

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,408.38 ($18.40) and traded as high as GBX 1,480 ($19.34). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,480 ($19.34), with a volume of 16,969 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,411.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,288.35. The stock has a market cap of £722.02 million and a P/E ratio of 62.18.

In other news, insider Miroslav Reljanovic sold 1,200,000 shares of Ergomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.68), for a total transaction of £14,400,000 ($18,813,692.19).

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

