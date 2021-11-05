Eric Singer Sells 1,018,000 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Director Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $16,298,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Eric Singer sold 856,844 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $13,452,450.80.

Shares of ATEN opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 27.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 182.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 79.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

