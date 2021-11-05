Erste Group Upgrades LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) to “Buy”

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was upgraded by research analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LVMUY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.50.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of LVMUY opened at $160.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $405.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.00. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $102.30 and a 12-month high of $168.06.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.