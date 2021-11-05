ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERYP opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $74.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,656 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned about 4.98% of ERYTECH Pharma worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

