ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ ERYP opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $74.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77.
ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile
ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.
