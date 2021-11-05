Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $298.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 278,813 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

