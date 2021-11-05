Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share.
Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $298.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.90.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 278,813 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
