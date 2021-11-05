Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 444,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $133,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock worth $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ESS opened at $331.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.04 and a 1 year high of $347.21.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.05.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

