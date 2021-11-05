Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.390-$12.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.05.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.09. 6,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.54. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $223.04 and a 52 week high of $347.21.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock worth $25,743,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.