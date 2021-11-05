Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.390-$12.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $381.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.05.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,712. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $223.04 and a 1 year high of $347.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.