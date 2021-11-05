Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.390-$12.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.05.

NYSE ESS traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.94. 4,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,712. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.54. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $223.04 and a 1 year high of $347.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock worth $25,743,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

