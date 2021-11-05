Eterbase Coin (XBASE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $44,732.00

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Eterbase Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00053816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00247477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096493 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

XBASE is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Eterbase Coin Coin Trading

