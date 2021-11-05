European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Up to $30.19

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.19, but opened at $31.98. European Wax Center shares last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 3,248 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.75.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $16,185,000.

About European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

