EvenCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $227,474.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $47,957.13 and $227,474.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.07 or 0.00426302 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001270 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $632.59 or 0.01029016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

