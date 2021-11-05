Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 2.75. Everi has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,950.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,660 shares of company stock worth $4,455,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

