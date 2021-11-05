EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Buys $550,630.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin bought 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $550,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EverQuote stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $13.15. 11,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,483. The firm has a market cap of $382.35 million, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

