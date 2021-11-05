Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

