EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Citigroup

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVO Payments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,094.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 39.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 370.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

