Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €26.40 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.40 ($31.06) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EVK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.34 ($38.04).

EVK opened at €28.11 ($33.07) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.65.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

