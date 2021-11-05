Exact Sciences Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.13) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Exact Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the medical research company will earn ($3.13) per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

Shares of EXAS opened at $98.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.21. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $85.82 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

