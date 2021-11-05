Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $133.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $144.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $98.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $85.82 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after buying an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,686,000 after buying an additional 307,132 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,447,000 after buying an additional 1,578,155 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after buying an additional 936,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,184,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

