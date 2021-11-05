Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $95.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

EXAS stock opened at $98.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.21. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $85.82 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,298 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,432 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,587,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

