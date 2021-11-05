Exosis Market Cap Tops $31,579.27 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $31,579.27 and approximately $6.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

