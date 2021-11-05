Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Extreme Networks updated its Q2 guidance to $0.14-0.21 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.210 EPS.

EXTR opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Extreme Networks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Extreme Networks worth $14,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

