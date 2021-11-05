Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.61 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.210 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,824. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Extreme Networks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,004 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Extreme Networks worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

