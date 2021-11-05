F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Update

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 175,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSTX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 407,622 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSTX opened at $7.05 on Friday. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $145.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.75.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

