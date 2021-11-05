F45 Training (FXLV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. F45 Training has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. On average, analysts expect F45 Training to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FXLV opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18. F45 Training has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

FXLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

In related news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

