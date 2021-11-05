F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $225.24

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $225.24 and last traded at $224.33, with a volume of 1890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.88. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $264,186.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,780,642.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $7,332,993. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64,773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after acquiring an additional 247,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in F5 Networks by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $154,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

