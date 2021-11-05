Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $115.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FN. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.67.

FN opened at $116.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.38. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $65.48 and a twelve month high of $118.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

