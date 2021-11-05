Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $129.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.38. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $65.48 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $20,478,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $14,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after buying an additional 129,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

