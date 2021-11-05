Faceter Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $249.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00050887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00234908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00096680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.