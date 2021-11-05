FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Issue $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $443.55 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $445.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,918 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,883. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

