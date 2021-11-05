Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Falcon Minerals has a payout ratio of 250.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Falcon Minerals to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.74 million, a PE ratio of 96.02 and a beta of 1.78. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Falcon Minerals stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Falcon Minerals worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

