FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.97 Million

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $15.06 or 0.00024450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $53.48 million and $4.97 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00053522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.01 or 0.00243545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00096373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,021 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

