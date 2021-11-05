Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
AGM opened at $131.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $134.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.
Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.