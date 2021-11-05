Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AGM opened at $131.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $134.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,077,000 after buying an additional 38,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,200,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

