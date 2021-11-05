Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,498,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 407,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $57.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.40.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

