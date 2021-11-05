Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $35,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Globus Medical by 466.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Globus Medical by 217.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

GMED opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.