Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 302.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC opened at $356.66 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

