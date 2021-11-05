Federated Hermes Inc. Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 58.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,428 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 32.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 17.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4,214.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 509,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 497,452 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,152 shares of company stock worth $459,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

