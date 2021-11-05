Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after buying an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,427,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $124.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.69. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

