Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $90.34 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001473 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $669.76 million and approximately $90.34 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00054451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.56 or 0.00250297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00097021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.