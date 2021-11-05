Filecoin (FIL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $491.07 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $62.05 or 0.00101710 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $7.45 billion and approximately $491.07 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00086310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00074704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,452.21 or 0.07297360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,871.50 or 0.99770983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00022427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002703 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 120,004,918 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

