Financial Comparison: Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) & Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and Orbsat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and Orbsat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom $5.23 billion 0.87 $229.04 million N/A N/A Orbsat $5.69 million 5.79 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom N/A N/A N/A Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06%

Volatility and Risk

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom beats Orbsat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government; cybersecurity; DC & cloud computing; healthcare; housing & utilities; and education sectors. The company was founded on September 23, 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

