Financial Comparison: Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) & Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Spark New Zealand and Orbsat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Spark New Zealand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Orbsat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Orbsat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark New Zealand $2.50 billion 2.43 $266.96 million $0.72 22.63 Orbsat $5.69 million 5.79 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Spark New Zealand has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Summary

Spark New Zealand beats Orbsat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

