Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.50

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 33129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 1,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,137 shares of company stock worth $65,648. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 396.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions by 7.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

