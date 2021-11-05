First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$14.48 during trading hours on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

